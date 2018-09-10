SmergenBlergen on November 14, 2018

Myself: Dude. Love what you're doing. I'm about 5 years thc free for my job but I want to get into cbd. My fears stem from the 'spices' and 'fake weeds' gas stations sold like 8 years ago. What's your take on those and could you compare them to these thc-free products for me to make me feel safer about their consumption? I really want to be able to pass a standard drug test and still enjoy what I smoke [cigarettes were always nasty to me] and get the health benefits of cbd. Owner: The spice that was sold in gas stations years ago was a potpourri mixture sprayed with a chemical. That stuff was very bad. The products here are 100% Cannabis. They are classified legally as hemp not marijuana because they contain 0.3% or less THC. The breeded strains originate from Charlottes web a strain that was grown to yield high amounts of CBD to provide relief for little girl named Charlotte who had daily compulsive seizures. Just like you can breed cannabis to contain high THC levels you can breed it to contain high CBD levels. This product is nothing like the “spice” sold in gas stations. I’ll provide you a link regarding some information about drug testing. Hope the information here has been helpful friend. 😊 [https://www.leafly.com/news/cannabis-101/does-using-cbd-hemp-oil-result-in-a-positive-drug-test-for-thc-or]