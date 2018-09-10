Jkdyer1
Great place! So glad we can a good place to buy cbd in the region. I can finally stop buying crap online for my back pain
Great lemon drop!
Lit, good flower
Great place to choose for friendly assistance and great products.
Thank you for leaving a great review!
TJ really knows his stuff. If you are looking for a spot for CBD , and some good conversation, this is the place for you. High quality , good price , knowledgeable staff , what else can you ask for?
Thank you for leaving an awesome review! We appreciate your business and great personality!
Best place for any CBD products in this state, hands down!
We appreciate your business. Thanks for leaving such a great review!
absolutely phenomenal product! welcome atmosphere! smoked a pre roll of sunset road sherbert...delicious taste and very smooth...I have that very nice, warm and welcoming blanket feeling, so calm and relaxed. highly recommend trying this place out. only place local to get great CBD...I promise, you will enjoy it! as someone who has MS, I can vouch for great CBD, and this place has it
We are grateful for your business and glad to provide you a useful service and product! Thank you for leaving such a great review!
Myself: Dude. Love what you're doing. I'm about 5 years thc free for my job but I want to get into cbd. My fears stem from the 'spices' and 'fake weeds' gas stations sold like 8 years ago. What's your take on those and could you compare them to these thc-free products for me to make me feel safer about their consumption? I really want to be able to pass a standard drug test and still enjoy what I smoke [cigarettes were always nasty to me] and get the health benefits of cbd. Owner: The spice that was sold in gas stations years ago was a potpourri mixture sprayed with a chemical. That stuff was very bad. The products here are 100% Cannabis. They are classified legally as hemp not marijuana because they contain 0.3% or less THC. The breeded strains originate from Charlottes web a strain that was grown to yield high amounts of CBD to provide relief for little girl named Charlotte who had daily compulsive seizures. Just like you can breed cannabis to contain high THC levels you can breed it to contain high CBD levels. This product is nothing like the “spice” sold in gas stations. I’ll provide you a link regarding some information about drug testing. Hope the information here has been helpful friend. 😊 [https://www.leafly.com/news/cannabis-101/does-using-cbd-hemp-oil-result-in-a-positive-drug-test-for-thc-or]
Always a pleasure to see you. Glad we could make you feel comfortable and confident with the knowledge provided. Thank you for leaving such a detailed and positive review!
great shop with a great selection. has a lot of strains and choices for anyone looking to try.
Thanks for leaving a great review!
This place was great! Right in the middle of Downtown Griffith. The staff was very knowledgeable and quick with an answer to any questions I had!! They also had a very nice variety of products. Had Cbd flower, lotions, edibles, drops, pretty much everything!!
Glad we could help! Thanks for leaving such a great review!