Tysuki on November 4, 2019

I’ve been a customer since it’s opened (shame on me for just writing a review). I absolutely love Diana and the staff here. Always available to assist in picking the right products. The products are amazing. I’ve tried the bath bombs (which really work to soothe), the herbal teas (does the trick at night when I need to relax and go to bed), and the flower which I have tried a variety of brands and have NEVER been disappointed. I will continue to patronize this wonderful store and it’s truly wonderful staff!!!