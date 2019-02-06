Dirtyhooker
Verry friendly, knowledgeable, helpful, seem to really care about the customers and products.
I’ve been a customer since it’s opened (shame on me for just writing a review). I absolutely love Diana and the staff here. Always available to assist in picking the right products. The products are amazing. I’ve tried the bath bombs (which really work to soothe), the herbal teas (does the trick at night when I need to relax and go to bed), and the flower which I have tried a variety of brands and have NEVER been disappointed. I will continue to patronize this wonderful store and it’s truly wonderful staff!!!
Thank you so much for your patronage! We sincerely appreciate you taking the time to write such a thoughtful review. We hope we can continue to serve you and rise to your expectations.
The staff is really knowledgeable and helped me immensely! Efrain spent a lot of time answering all of my questions and making sure I was getting exactly what I needed for my price range! I am definitely going back! Efrain really helped me pick out the best CBD for my insomnia!
Thank you for your listening ear & warm smile @Kwhitener93. Your support in the community helps us in our mission to further extend CBDs healing role in our lives! We cannot thank you enough! Hemp-Hemp Hoorah!
Gummies sample
Come one, come all! Hope you enjoyed @Bonholmes! Dont forget to check our menu, updates & secret discounts by giving us a follow!
Efrain is awesome he really know about all the product and what they have to Ofer. I love this store.
Thank you for the kind review, Teered67! See you again soon and Keep It Hemping !!
first time coming to this store had a great experience they gave a lot of information on their products. Customer service was great very good atmosphere will visit again shout out to my guy Efrain for all the help
This is what we love to hear, dotmarv! Your satisfaction is our mission and we truly look forward to seeing you again soon!
Diana is wonderful. She has a wealth of information. Always feel welcomed when I come here.
We are so grateful of your appreciation! The wealth is to be shared for healing our community! Thank you for @Beshabee & don't forget to give us a "follow" for updates & weekly sales! Hemplelujah!
efrain was so helpful
Enjoy your products, Robin! We can't wait to have you back again soon!
Stopped by today to pick up some Hemp Pre-rolls, and I was pleased as always! Such a nice little store with an awesome staff! (Shoutout to Efrain) The only place in Raleigh I get my CBD!
Awesome! Thank you @Meezer17. We aim to provide the best fruits of our labor & we are humbled that you have stayed loyal to the soil. We could not do it with out neighbors like you. We are so grateful for your continued love & support.
Very knowledgeable. I have had a wonderful experience with this store.
We are so happy we have been able to meet your standards @Kdp1969. It's always a pleasure to have you stop by! Thank you for taking time out for us & we hope to see you very soon!