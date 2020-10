M........6 on September 25, 2020

I like the fact that the staff are very knowledgeable of their products. They did not try to up sale any products. In fact they recommended that I not spend a lot of money on my first visit 😊. First visit Cbd gummies. One of my other visit We a purchase the Delta 8 vape , Delta 8 flower and Cbd products. They also offer complimentary bottle waters. Which D8 is legal THC in Wisconsin😃. I will be back!