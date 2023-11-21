Wicked Superstore (Open 24hrs)
Wicked Superstore (Open 24hrs)
cbd-store

Wicked Superstore (Open 24hrs)

SpringfieldMissouri
866.3 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
55 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this cbd-store

Wicked Superstore (Open 24hrs)

Wicked Superstore is Springfield Area's best new thing 2023. We're a Vape Store, Head Shop & Gaming Lounge, but we're so much more. We offer all of the best smoking devices from a few $$ to attention grabbing gravity bongs and top of the line electronic devices that will be a hit at your next smoke sesh. We carry the area's largest selection of blunt wraps, cones and papers all at unbeatable prices. Explore our wide range of CBD, Delta & Mushroom products from national brands like DazeD, Shrumfuzed, Bong Water Bev Co, Koi, & ΔExtrax alongside 🔥 products from local companies like Dave's Doobie's & Belle Grove Farms. You'll also find all the top brands of disposable vapes in store and, as always, will get your second vape at a 40% discount! Shop with us hear on Leafly or come shop in-store, located at 425 E. Kearney St, here in Springfield, MO. Check out our socials @getwicked417 & we look forward to welcoming you into our Wicked family!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 3
425 E Kearney St, Springfield, MO
Send a message
Call 4177715533
Visit website
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefront

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12am - 11:59pm
monday
12am - 11:59pm
tuesday
12am - 11:59pm
wednesday
12am - 11:59pm
thursday
12am - 11:59pm
friday
12am - 11:59pm
saturday
12am - 11:59pm

Photos of Wicked Superstore (Open 24hrs)

Show all photos

1 Review of Wicked Superstore (Open 24hrs)

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere