Pet friendly dispensaries in Kotzebue, Alaska
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- RECAirport Way Best BudPickup in under 30 mins439.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am AKT
- RECDenali's Cannabis Cache449.6 mi awayClosed until 11am AKT
The staff is super friendly and makes you feel comfortable asking questions about their products. The quality of the bud let you know that they are true pros. Thank you to the whole Denali Cannabis Cashe Team! Be sure to check out their new coffee shop next store. The Cashe Cafe I ordered the “New Wave Blackbear” and I’m still fired up!read full review
- RECThe High Expedition484.8 mi awayClosed until 11am AKT
This small shop is every climber/mountaineers dream! Located in Ray Genet’s historic cabin, this dispensary is equal parts shop and museum dedicated to Ray’s mountaineering legacy. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and extremely friendly, be sure to stop in when you’re in Talkeetna!!read full review
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