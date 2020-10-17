C........n
awesome group of folks!
Look no further than High Tops for your Premium Cannabis needs. Once known as Pain Management Solutions, High Tops has been providing patients in the Colorado Springs area with consistently high quality flower & products, all at an affordable price. Come in and talk to our knowledgeable staff, and help them find what works best for you. You've always got friends in high places at High Tops!
FIRE BUD AND BEST PRICES BY FAR SERVICE A+++. High Tops dispensary on Royer Avenue is by far the best in prices and has fire bud. awesome customer service. Always friendly, always helpful and always makes me feel Comfortable while shopping. Also Mike is a great knowledgeable person of strains and flower edibles and concentrates pre-rolls etc. make sure you take care your bud tender don’t leave him out 🤑. Always makes the veteran feel welcome and comfortable while shopping. Great Dispensary will be going to for a very very long time ... don’t even know if they participate in reviews for discounted pre-rolls but I had to drop a great review because it’s the truth very impressed by bud product customer service five stars around ...
Thank you for the awesome review!! Let us know you wrote it when you're in next and we'll get you something nice =)