Find weed dispensaries in Kauai, HI

Medical cannabis is available for purchase on Kauai. Recreational cannabis is still illegal in Hawaii.

In HI, you can purchase and possess up to 4 ounces of medical cannabis with a prescription.

What do I need to bring to a dispensary on Kauai, HI?

When purchasing medical cannabis on Kauai, HI, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license as well as your medical marijuana ID card. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. It is important to note that many dispensaries run on a cash-only basis.