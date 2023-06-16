Find a weed dispensary in Maui, HI near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal on Maui, HI? While weed is not recreationally legal in Hawaii yet, medical marijuana has been availible since the year 2000.

How much weed can I buy on Maui, HI? Patients with a medical card are allowed to purchase up to 4 ounces of cannabis flower.

How much does weed typically cost on Maui, HI? An ounce of medical marijuana will cost around $220 at a Hawaii dispensary.

What do I need to bring to a dispensary on Maui, HI? In order to purchase weed at a dispensary in Maui, HI, you must have a valid ID and a valid Hawaii medical cannabis card.