Find a weed dispensary in Maui, HI near you

Frequently asked questions
While weed is not recreationally legal in Hawaii yet, medical marijuana has been availible since the year 2000.
Patients with a medical card are allowed to purchase up to 4 ounces of cannabis flower.
An ounce of medical marijuana will cost around $220 at a Hawaii dispensary.
In order to purchase weed at a dispensary in Maui, HI, you must have a valid ID and a valid Hawaii medical cannabis card.
Without a medical card, marijuana possession of any amount is illegal in Maui, HI. Fines for possession in Hawaii can range from misdemeanors with $1000 fines to $2000 fines with jail time.