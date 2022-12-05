Medical and recreational dispensaries near O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Unfortunately, cannabis is not permitted within O’Hare International Airport. While there are designated smoking areas outside some terminals, marijuana of any kind is prohibited.

What happens if you are caught with weed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport?

While marijuana possession penalties are considered relatively accommodating in Chicago, different rules apply on the premises of O’Hare International Airport. If caught carrying cannabis on your person or in your luggage, one can be subject to penalties, fines, and even jail time.