Frequently Asked Questions
- In Illinois, you can buy legal marijuana at cannabis dispensaries.
According to the Leafly List, the best dispensaries in Chicago are are
- MedMen
- Curaleaf
- Zen Leaf
- Verilife
- Columbia Care
- In Chicago, adults age 21 or over can buy marijuana.
The most popular strains in Chicago are GG4, Wedding Cake, and Gelato.
- Weed is legal in the city of Chicago.
- Chicago prohibits the consumption of weed in public places, but it is legal to consume weed in the privacy of your home.
- In Chicago, you can possess up to 30 grams of cannabis as long as you have an Illinois identification card. If your identification card is from out-of-state, you are allowed to possess 15 grams.
- The average price of weed in Chicago is about $25 per gram.
- First-time cannabis buyers in Chicago should know that you’ll need to bring your driver’s license or identification card with you in order to enter a dispensary.
- In Chicago, you can buy weed legally through a dispensary and pay for your purchases with cash.
- Dispensaries in Illinois are all cash-only because the banking system is run by the Federal Government which has not yet legalized marijuana, despite some states doing so.