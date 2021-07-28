Shop all dispensaries in Addison, IL
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Addison, Illinois for medical and recreational use.
- The only place to buy medical marijuana in Addison, IL is at a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
- The only legal place to buy recreational marijuana in Addison, IL is through a licensed recreational dispensary.
- Adults age 21 or over can possess up to 30 grams of cannabis in Addison.
- Yes, all dispensaries in Addison IL are cash-only because the banking system is run by the federal government, which has not yet legalized cannabis.
- According to Leafly.com, there are 3 medical marijuana dispensaries in Addison, Illinois.
- According to Leafly.com, there are 7 recreational marijuana dispensaries in Addison, Illinois.
- Yes, you can order weed online through Leafly.com for pick-up at your local dispensary in Addison, Illinois.
- Yes, marijuana dispensaries in Addison, IL often offer deals and discounts on weed.