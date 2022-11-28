Las Vegas dispensary near airport

No, there are no dispensary inside of the Las Vegas Airport, but there is a Las Vegas dispensary near the airport.

How much weed can you fly with from Las Vegas Airport?

Police won’t arrest passengers who fly with weed at Las Vegas Airport if it is less than an ounce, but they will throw your weed away. Passengers with more than an ounce of weed at Las Vegas Airport may be arrested if there is reason to believe it is being transported for sales.