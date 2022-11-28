Las Vegas dispensary near airport
Loading results
Frequently asked questions
No, there are no dispensary inside of the Las Vegas Airport, but there is a Las Vegas dispensary near the airport.
Police won’t arrest passengers who fly with weed at Las Vegas Airport if it is less than an ounce, but they will throw your weed away. Passengers with more than an ounce of weed at Las Vegas Airport may be arrested if there is reason to believe it is being transported for sales.
The closest 24 hour Las Vegas dispensary near the Airport is The Grove Cannabis Dispensary
No, you can only smoke weed near the Las Vegas Airport if you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited.