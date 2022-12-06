Find dispensaries in Greenwich Village, NY
Frequently asked questions
Unfortunately, public cannabis use is not permitted in Greenwich Village. Private residences in Greenwich Village are acceptable areas to use cannabis if you have permission from the owner. Additionally, licensed cannabis lounges are acceptable places to smoke cannabis in Greenwich Village.
Marijuana possession penalties are considered relatively accommodating in New York City. The same is true in Greenwich Village, where adults over 21 years old can possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis flower legally.