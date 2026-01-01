Best weed dispensaries in Seneca, South Carolina with authentic reviews
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11. Golden Pond CannabisPickup54.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
12. Apotheca - WaynesvillePickup55.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- MED
16. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)58.3 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
18. Harvested Dreams52.4 mi awayClosed until 8:30am ET
Closest thing to the Portland shops I dug on out there. The Products are high quality and all you need to do is a touch of math to figure out the question of desired potency The cats that tend the place are knowledgeable, friendly and are a model for customer service. Fellow vets! This is our place! Grunts these guys are as cool as Doc… Keep up the amazing job Harvested!read full review
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