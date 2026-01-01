Dispensaries with an ATM in Tennessee
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3. Perfect Plant Hemp Co46.1 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
4. LLEAF Dispensary47.4 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 9am CT
- MED
17. The Magg Dispensary1 dealPickup174.6 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 9am CT
- MED & REC
20. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)14 dealsPickup178.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- MED
21. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins183.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
- INDIGENOUS
24. Great Smoky Cannabis Company185.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
- MED & REC
26. Flora Farms Sikeston5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins191.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & REC
29. GOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)41 dealsPickup201.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
30. Vape LabPickup203.5 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
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