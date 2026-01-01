Drive-thru dispensaries in Brookeland, Texas
Results 1-30 of 104
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- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup127.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup197.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- MEDMagnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins243.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- MEDArbuckle Farmacy1 dealPickup in under 30 mins289.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- MEDHappy BudPickup295.0 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am CT
This honestly may be the new spot for me. The budtenders are very knowledgeable of the product and always make sure to get the right thing for me. I also like that I can order on Leafly and get 10% off every time at pickup. This makes it super efficient, especially with their drive thru. They always have different deals going on, and I’ve seen them do drives to help the community.read full review
- MED & RECFlora Farms - HollisterPickup in under 30 mins379.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Today I went in to get my goods and I had just gotten out of the hospital and the man that helped me he went above and beyond to help me! He asked if I need a chair and then I forgot to get the debit card from my husband he even went out and got the debit card from my husband! Thank you so so much I appreciate the kindness and the nice man for all his help! Flora farms is the place to go!! I always recommend flora farms to everyone!! Thank you again for all your help!!read full review
- MED & RECCODES - West Plains (Med/Rec)38 dealsPickup402.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms - JoplinPickup in under 30 mins408.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I’m a concentrate girl with a HIGH tolerance. I was so happy that Sanna helped me. She’s VERY informed on concentrates and terms as well as how they work in the body for my pain specifically. I have inflammation and Crohn’s as well as endometriosis. She picked concentrates, dispos, and even introduced me to patches she thought would help too. She was friendly, informative, and knew exactly what I needed for my conditions. ASK FOR HER. And please tip them for their knowledge. Sanna answered all my questions and that’s really valuable when looking for the perfect product.read full review
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