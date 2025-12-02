Delta 8 THC Austin was founded in March 2020, during the height of the COVID pandemic. This business is operated by a family. Delta 8 THC Austin functions as both an apothecary and a dispensary, providing a wide array of offerings, including psychoactive mushrooms, cannabinoids, herbal remedies, and pain relief solutions. The establishment is located at 9231 West Parmer Ln, Suite #102, in proximity to Twin Panda, just off highways 620 and 45. The owner’s journey into alternative therapies began when a close friend encountered difficulties with conventional breast cancer treatments and sought out cannabis-based alternatives. This personal experience ignited a commitment to assist others in utilizing plant-derived compounds to ease symptoms associated with illness and stress, especially during the pandemic. Behind the scenes, our team consists of chemists and formulators, guided by a chief science officer who holds both medical and chemistry degrees, working from a laboratory situated in Largo, Florida. Many of our groundbreaking products are innovative and currently pending patents, such as our Frosted Brands Alchemy Gummies and our specially designed climate-controlled packaging for Frosted Brands THCA flower, which boasts high THCA concentrations at unmatched prices in Austin. Delta 8 THC Austin is also known for providing the broadest selection, most competitive pricing, and the most knowledgeable staff to assist customers in their decisions. We are passionate advocates for consumer safety. Our products undergo comprehensive vetting procedures and are routinely “4th party” tested in addition to merchant “3rd party” testing. Each product is backed by a national ISO-certified lab test, accessible on our website: Delta 8, Delta 9, and THCA Online Shop | Delta 8 THC Austin.