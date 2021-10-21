New Standard has pioneered a new model of cannabis shopping designed to empower customers with the information to make sure you get precisely the right expertise you're searching for in Nunica. Our New Standard Exit 9 provisioning store stocks the finest quality cannabis brands and products from across our state, produced by cultivators who share our passion for quality and sold at our medical and recreational marijuana provisioning store. Our shops carry community favorites such as Beaverton Farms, Element, Rise, and popular products such as Apothecare Gummies. Visit New Standard for a unique kind of experience - our knowledgeable budtenders are here to help, both new and experienced users. Customers can also skip the line by visiting online and ordering for easy curbside pickup, or we can deliver premium cannabis products to you anywhere within a 15-mile radius of our Nunica store. Please note we are cash only, and your delivery can take upwards of 4 hours from when you place your order. See you soon! Menu: The team at New Standard knows that high quality is essential. So the stockists work with Michigan's best and brightest flower cultivators and processors to line New Standard's shelves. Shatters and concentrates of every sort are perfect for New Standard's patrons seeking heavy-hitting potency. From infused mints and gummies to a wide variety of cannabis tinctures, New Standard features a marijuana experience for everyone. Location Information: New Standard Exit 9 is located just off Interstate 96 in Nunica, close to Spring Lake, Grand Haven, and Grand Rapids.