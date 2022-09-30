As a dedicated supporter of the cannabis industry and community, at Butter, we have a variety of top quality cannabis strains for you to choose from for all of your needs. From medicinal, to recreational and everything in between, our team of experts is here to help you find the perfect strain and products. Smooth as Butter! We know you're looking for the smoothest smoke, tastiest buds and quickest service in Santa Ana and our dispensary is here to serve you. Our focus is on providing products and brands that suit your lifestyle, so visit our dispensary in Santa Ana, CA or order online today! First-Time Customers get 40% off! 20% off Happy Hour Everyday 7:00AM - 11:30AM & 4:20PM - 7:10PM 15% off for Veterans 15% off for Disabled