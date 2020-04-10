130 products
Bomb AF! $25 Shatter $25 Crumble and $40 Diamond Badder!!!!!
Valid 2/17/2020 – 11/26/2020
SPECIAL PURCHASE ON DIAMOND BADDER, CRUMBLE AND SHATTER! CHECK OUR MENU FOR STRAINS AVAILABLE.
No Stacking Discounts While Supplies Last
All Products
BIG BOSS MAN HEMP
from GREEN FINGER FARMS
0.58%
THC
15.78%
CBD
BIG BOSS MAN
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
SUNSHINE DREAM HEMP
from GREEN FINGER FARMS
0.75%
THC
16.65%
CBD
SUNSHINE DREAM
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
STRAWBERRY COUGH
from RED DIRT NURSERY
19.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
GUAVA KUSH
from Oklahoma Cannabis Solutions
18.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Guava Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
BUBBA KUSH
from OKIE GROW LLC
17.1%
THC
1.03%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
GELAT OG
from OKIE GROW LLC
18.84%
THC
0.78%
CBD
GELAT OG
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
BLUEBERRY HEADBAND
from #ZenBudZ
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
GOLDEN GOAT
from Oklahoma Cannabis Solutions
18.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from MR. RELEAF
18.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
SKYWALKER
from GREEN PHARMS LLC
19.16%
THC
0%
CBD
SKYWALKER
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
from GREEN N' PINK
15.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
GIRL SCOUT CRACK
from
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
GIRL SCOUT CRACK
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
SUPER LEMON HAZE
from WILD HERB LLC
15.72%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
LA SAGE
from LONELY MOUNTAIN LLC
12.92%
THC
0.71%
CBD
LA SAGE
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1001 ounce
MARTIAN MONKEY - 1:2
from HAPPY HOUR MEDICINAL LLC
6.75%
THC
14.07%
CBD
MARTIAN MONKEY
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
ORANGE COOKIES
from HAPPY HOUR MEDICINAL LLC
19.64%
THC
0.63%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
ORANGE CREAM
from HAPPY HOUR MEDICINAL LLC
22.85%
THC
1.66%
CBD
Orange Cream
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
SWEET TOOTH - INDOOR
from LONELY MOUNTAIN LLC
14.02%
THC
4%
CBD
Sweet Tooth
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1851 ounce
BLUEBERRY
from GREEN PHARMS LLC
19.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
BRUCE BANNER
from GREEN PHARMS LLC
17.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1851 ounce
NORTHERN LIGHTS
from GREEN PHARM LLC
16.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1851 ounce
CHEMDOG
from FLYING BUD FARMS
21.78%
THC
1.11%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
HULKBERRY
from
22.5%
THC
3%
CBD
HULKBERRY
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
HERIJUANA
from C4
19.75%
THC
0.92%
CBD
Herijuana
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
PURPLE MR. NICE
from C4
21.46%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Purple Mr. Nice
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
BLUE DREAM - OUTDOOR
from C4
20.34%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1001 ounce
MANDARIN ORANGE COOKIES
from NATIVE GREEN ENTERPRISES
24.12%
THC
0.25%
CBD
MANDARIN ORANGE COOKIES
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
OG CAKE
from NATIVE GREEN ENTERPRISES
26.77%
THC
0.38%
CBD
OG CAKE
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
CITRAL GLUE
from #ZenBudZ
17.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1851 ounce
ROYAL GORILLA
from #ZenBudZ
24.2%
THC
0.89%
CBD
ROYAL GORILLA
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
CANDYLAND
from #ZenBudZ
21.45%
THC
1.43%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
ALIEN LIGHTS OG - KIEF 1G
from REED INVESTMENTS
20.5%
THC
2.51%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
MAUI WAUI aka MAUI WOWIE
from #ZenBudZ
16.49%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1851 ounce
MAC
from #ZenBudZ
16.88%
THC
1.21%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1851 ounce
KIEF - ZKITTLEZ BERRY BLAST
from REED INVESTMENTS
28.3%
THC
0.48%
CBD
ZKITTLEZ BERRY BLAST
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
SUPER SKUNK
from C4
22.21%
THC
1.45%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2251 ounce
WAX - VANILLA KUSH
from HOMEGROWN CANNABIS
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Kush
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
DIAMOND BADDER - KING LOUIS XIII
from HIGH TOLERANCE CANNABIS
69.03%
THC
1.53%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
DIAMOND BADDER - Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from HIGH TOLERANCE CANNABIS
66.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
DIAMOND BADDER - SOUR TSUNAMI
from HIGH TOLERANCE CANNABIS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
