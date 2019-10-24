Tycoonsgirl
Very friendly nice selection will be going back
4.9
10 reviews
They got some nice bud here the people that run the place has always been respectful they kniw what there talking about and its right down the street from my house so its walking distance but yes i do recommend everyone that has there card come to this place and get some of there smoke nice prices to they got a customer in me i been smoking and growing for years i know good smoke check them out everyone will come back i know i did and will continue to thanks for the good service to appreciate that!!!
I love this dispensary! I felt welcome as soon as I walked in the door. The budtenders were very knowledgeable about their products. It can be tricky trying to find the one for us but they helped me make an informed choice. I have found that is easier for me to vape the cartridges. They don't smell so nobody knows what you are doing. They have a long line of 1937 vape cartridges which in my opinion are the best out there especially for the price. 1 g cart for $ 50 including tax They have some great flower with pretty little sparkly mushrooms. All at great prices! Accessories also in a nice clean store!!!
I never leave reviews on my first visit, so this was my second stop and I'm veryimpressed with their knowledge, customer appreciation, atmosphere, and quality - and of course consistency thereof. Definitely worth the time to give them 5 stars, thanks ZenBudz!🤘
Super friendly staff, flower is weighed in front of you (and it didn't disappoint!), and they have a variety of products with decent prices! Very clean and professional dispensary!
Highly recommend!!! They don't try to just sell you top shelf, they cater to your specific needs.. not pushy, very knowledgeable!
These guys are amazing! The quality and prices are spot on. Taxes included. They’re very knowledgeable of their products. I’ve been back quite a few times. DEFINITELY my new favorite grass station. Lol. I recommend stopping in to check this place out. They have the best quality in town. Hands down!
hot chicks that know a lot about cannabis.
Very nice selection, they have the best quality products for awesome prices. They carry a bath bomb that is amazing!!!
great location.. the only dispensary on the south side of town! best quality I've had so far & you pay for what you get.. so i don't mind spend a few extra bucks for better quality! still be going back!