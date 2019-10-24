Moon102 on November 2, 2019

I love this dispensary! I felt welcome as soon as I walked in the door. The budtenders were very knowledgeable about their products. It can be tricky trying to find the one for us but they helped me make an informed choice. I have found that is easier for me to vape the cartridges. They don't smell so nobody knows what you are doing. They have a long line of 1937 vape cartridges which in my opinion are the best out there especially for the price. 1 g cart for $ 50 including tax They have some great flower with pretty little sparkly mushrooms. All at great prices! Accessories also in a nice clean store!!!