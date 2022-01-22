We believe in enhancing lives through the goodness of medical & recreational marijuana. But we know not everybody is alike, and neither is cannabis. At 1 Connection, we’re here to help you find your favorite strain, products, and delivery methods, whether you’re a medical patient or a recreational marijuana consumer. Welcome to 1 Connection — we can’t wait to get to know you. Our team is some of the most knowledgeable and approachable in the industry, and we love to help. Exploring cannabis for the first time can be an intimidating experience; we understand the hesitation. We are here to answer all of your questions, whether you are an experienced user wanting to explore or a new user trying something for the first time. There are no stupid questions. Just let us know what your goals are. Do you want to be more focused? We have something for that. Do you need to sleep better? We have something for that. Do you need to be calmer and less anxious? We can help you with that!