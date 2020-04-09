429 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 573
Show All 187
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$320
Deals
2020 Solutions Daily Deals
Manager Monday - 10% off Select Strains & Products // Chewsday Twosday - 10% off Edibles and 2g of Flower // Wellness Wednesday - 10% off CBD products & Clean Green Certified // Thursdeighth - 10% off Select 3.5g Flower // Fill It Up Friday - 10% off Half Ounce & 20 off Full Ounce // Super 7 Saturday - 10% off 7g Flower // Shatter Sunday - 10% off Select Concentrates
Warning: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Marijuana products may be purchased or possessed only by persons twenty-one years of age or older.
2020 Solutions Daily Deals
Manager Monday - 10% off Select Strains & Products // Chewsday Twosday - 10% off Edibles and 2g of Flower // Wellness Wednesday - 10% off CBD products & Clean Green Certified // Thursdeighth - 10% off Select 3.5g Flower // Fill It Up Friday - 10% off Half Ounce & 20 off Full Ounce // Super 7 Saturday - 10% off 7g Flower // Shatter Sunday - 10% off Select Concentrates
Warning: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Marijuana products may be purchased or possessed only by persons twenty-one years of age or older.
All Products
Black Cherry Soda by Sasquatch Cannabis Company
from Sasquatch Cannabis Company
21.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$2101 ounce
Bubble Gum by Marprod
from Marprod
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$1201 ounce
$1201 ounce
Super Lemon Haze by Equinox Gardens
from Equinox Gardens
23.5%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Forbidden Fruit by Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Mamacita by 50 Fold
from 50 Fold
18.03%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Mamacita
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Purple Gasberry by 50 Fold
from 50 Fold
20.45%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Purple Gasberry
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Banana Kush by Space Weed
from Space Weed by CannaGenesis
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$21⅛ ounce
$21⅛ ounce
Legend of Nigeria by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
24.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Legend of Nigeria
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Cookies by Gabriel
from Gabriel
24%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Locktite by Green Rush
from Green Rush
20.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Locktite
Strain
$3151 ounce
$3151 ounce
Blue Cheese by Sasquatch Cannabis Company
from Sasquatch Cannabis Company
16.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
Bubblegum by Sasquatch Cannabis Company
from Sasquatch Cannabis Company
20.13%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Peach Bellini by Inflorescence
from Inflorescence
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Peach Bellini
Strain
$75¼ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Do Si Dos #4 by Funky Monkey
from Funky Monkey
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Do Si Dos #4
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Trophy Wife by Phat Panda - Platinum
from Phat Panda - Platinum
28.23%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Trophy Wife
Strain
$150½ ounce
$150½ ounce
Do-Si-Dos #4 by Funky Monkey
from Funky Monkey
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos #4
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Gelato by Exotikz
from Exotikz
23.48%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$56⅛ ounce
Sunset Sherbet by Exotikz
from Exotikz
17.26%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$56⅛ ounce
Mendo Breath by Space Weed
from Space Weed
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Mimosa #7 by ZOZ
from ZOZ
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa #7
Strain
$322 grams
$322 grams
Rainbow Chip by Dope/Western Cultured/DawgStar
from Dope/Western Cultured/DawgStar
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow Chip
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Platinum Animal Cookies by Marprod
from Marprod
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$1201 ounce
$1201 ounce
Platinum OG by Zipz
from Zipz
16.55%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Platinum OG
Strain
$951 ounce
$951 ounce
King's Blend by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
23.69%
THC
0.05%
CBD
King's Blend
Strain
$242 grams
$242 grams
Wifi Og by ZOZ
from ZOZ
32.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wifi Og
Strain
$322 grams
$322 grams
Pie Hoe by Exotikz
from Exotikz
25.84%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$56⅛ ounce
Platinum Valley #01 by High Rolr
from High Rolr
20.22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Platinum Valley #01
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Trophy Wife by Phat Panda - Platinum
from Phat Panda - Platinum
26.12%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Trophy Wife
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Sour Blue Face by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
27.44%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sour Blue Face
Strain
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Face Off Og by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
24.48%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Face Off OG
Strain
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Evergreen Og by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
22.07%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Evergreen Og
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Rain Maker by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
24.59%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Rain Maker
Strain
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Pineapple Express by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
21.72%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Red Hindu Kush by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
22.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Hindu Kush
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Cookie Dough by Pagoda
from Pagoda
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Dough
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Rapper Kush by Pagoda
from Pagoda
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Rapper Kush
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Sandwich by Pagoda
from Pagoda
21.2%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Ice Cream Sandwich
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Monster Cookies by Pagoda
from Pagoda
21.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Monster Cookies
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Purple Lemon Haze by Pagoda
from Pagoda
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Lemon Haze
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
12345 ... 11