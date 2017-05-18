Wonderful and friendly people. Answered all my questions, just overall great experience.

Dispensary said:

Dear DragonHunter, Thank you so much for leaving feedback on your recent experience at our 2020 Solutions Ephrata location We are pleased to hear that you had such an outstanding experience One of the things we teach our staff is the importance of listening to guest's needs and matching those needs with the products they actually want at prices that are affordable. We are so pleased to hear that our staffed knocked it out of the park for you! Come back and see us again soon and we look forward to taking care of your future cannabis needs! #wehavethebestcustomers