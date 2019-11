smoconnor802 on November 8, 2019

Amazing. Having been to a couple other dispensaries in Massachusetts, this one is head and shoulders above the rest. My lady and I went in today together and were blown away by the selection, the quality and the service. Everything from the moment we pulled in the parking lot was top notch and exactly how it should be. I can’t say better things and will absolutely be using this place for all my needs. Every other dispensary should go here and take some notes because this place is the only place that could compete out west. Super solid, wonderful people, beautiful products.