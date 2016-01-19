lizr92
Stopped in to check out this place and it is very much a medical dispensery, FYI. The bud selection is slim, but quality. Pre rolls we're great and the budtender was awesome and hooked me up with some papers.
I love their Boomer's Blend. Its my daily go to product. Smell is pretty rubbery/diesel-y. But very affective. No side affects. Not a fan of the pens. Battery doesn't last long and takes forever to charge back up. Super knowledgable staff. Store is pretty sparse and only sells their own products.
Modern cool
New to California and the dispensary scene but have been catching up since I got here and this place is quite a bit different than other places I've been. Located in the financial district so they are VERY discreet. The interior is clean but also very sparse - white room with glass cases and bud tenders behind the counters. I came specifically because I wanted "the best" cartridges around. Also, I found that other cartridges I had bought ran out pretty quickly and I was hoping to get something that would last a little longer. The guy I dealt with was great at explaining everything and going through the varieties of cartridge and the slightly more complicated battery needed for their product. They had a nice deal so I got the battery and four cartridges. The quality of the vape was great and very effective. What was not good was the battery life and the fact that there is still oil in each of the cartridges I bought but even on a fully charged battery I can't get any vapor from them. All in all I didn't feel it was worth it.
Loved the place. Not a huge flower selection but great quality. Always a friendly service and helpful. The concentrate cartridge is where it's at. Discrete and convinient. The CBD caps are killer for sleep and pain.
As a newbie I had a great experience here. Everyone was so patient with me and so helpful and kind - I have high anxiety and felt very safe. Close parking and easy check in. Don't let the curbside appearance fool you, very clean and modern inside.
My first time at 2 one 2 and i'll definitely be back, safe clean and easy access during a quick lunch break. If you have a chance try the skittles vape pen, out of this world!
This place is unlike any other dispensary in San Francisco. They specialize in concentrates and have some incredible vape pens. Their oil is BHO free and is the purest I have seen and used. I was hesitant to vaporize with oil because of past experiences (itchy throat and lingering "hangover") but I didn't experience any of that with their product. They have a good selection including CBD oil! If you are interested in flower don't worry because they have you covered here with some excellent bud too. They are right in the financial district so if you are in the area you should definitely check them out. If you want a new and fresh experience then you should make the trip. Looking forward to my next visit!
This location is awesome, it is very clean and located in San Francisco's Financial District. The Budtenders really know what they are talking about here and they specialize in vape cartridge concentrates that are really strong but they also have a CBD option to alleviate pain. If in San Francisco, stop by and check this place out, it is futuristic!
Their single strain vapor is off the hook. Many to choose from. their new patient vapor pen special is the way to go