joshdiaz on April 19, 2016

New to California and the dispensary scene but have been catching up since I got here and this place is quite a bit different than other places I've been. Located in the financial district so they are VERY discreet. The interior is clean but also very sparse - white room with glass cases and bud tenders behind the counters. I came specifically because I wanted "the best" cartridges around. Also, I found that other cartridges I had bought ran out pretty quickly and I was hoping to get something that would last a little longer. The guy I dealt with was great at explaining everything and going through the varieties of cartridge and the slightly more complicated battery needed for their product. They had a nice deal so I got the battery and four cartridges. The quality of the vape was great and very effective. What was not good was the battery life and the fact that there is still oil in each of the cartridges I bought but even on a fully charged battery I can't get any vapor from them. All in all I didn't feel it was worth it.