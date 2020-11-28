Last updated:
Your recently viewed
Shop by category
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
3 Docs Dispensary - Tulsa
Locally owned dispensary, ready to serve your medical needs. Veteran's Discount 10% entire purchase Senior Citizen Discount 5% off entire purchase Munchie Monday- 10% off edibles Tella Friend Tuesday- Bring a friend and you both get a Penny pre-roll. Wax Wednesday- 15% off edibles Flower Friday- 10% off flower 3 Docs Extracts Concentrates- always 5 for $100
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 2
504 E 11th St, Tulsa, OK
ATMstorefrontveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
7am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-3am
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
Photos of 3 Docs Dispensary - Tulsa
Show all photos