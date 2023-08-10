You recently viewed
31 North
31 North Cannabis Group is locally owned and operated by two Vermont women working to create a thriving cannabis experience here in Waterbury-Center, VT. Our vision is to participate in the local cannabis community, supporting small batch manufacturers, family cannabis farms, local glass blowers, and even hosting rotating art installations and cultivation events.
Due to adverse weather conditions and warnings, we will be closing at 3 pm today- Mon-7/10, for the safety of our staff and customers. STAY SAFE! See you soon. :)