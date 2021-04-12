just nowNEW From the moment we walked it was an amazing experience...frendly and helpful staff totally laid back and chill environment that you can see, an smell the bud you're gonna take home!!! We choose Purple Sunset it's bomb, nice to chill with or just for a relaxingevsning mellow experience. Plus they've got a pretty sweet first time patient deal $10 of free flower whenever you buy $10 of flower!!! We'll definitely be customers for life ( or as long as we're in Tulsa )