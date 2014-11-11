concentratelover
I am a HUGE fan of ACME Concentrates from my time living in San Diego - a super high quality company. So I was suprised to see their concentrates for such a low price. It was awful - the color, consistency, and taste. I was able to peel back the Acme sticker only to find they were covering up a concentrate called Sunhouse. I hope it was mislabeled, because ACME concentrates is one of my favorite brands.
The Colorado and California cannabis industries are different. There is no interstate trading at this time, so a product you purchased in another state is likely different than the one you purchased in Colorado, even if it has the same name. That being said, Sun House rebranded these particular concentrates as Acme due to their inferior quality. Sun House did not want to charge the higher price point that comes under the Sun House name, and decided to clearance the product for $10-$12 a gram. I apologize if you did not know what you were getting, because our Budtenders are supposed to let everyone know exactly what they are getting inside the package for that price. Let us know if there is anything we can do to rectify the situation.