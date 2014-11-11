sleeplessinsalida on July 28, 2019

The pot we got early in July was moldy. This place has changed hands recently and is part of the contamination and takeover of our town's weed industry by Anheuser-Busch heir Adolphus V. who is buying everything and everyone and will not act responsibly in the environment he has invaded. This operation is responsible for placing a moratorium on locals of our town growing here at all which allowed Adolphus Busch to invade our town and ruin it with his giant vibrating greenhouse complex. All of the pot grown in Salida is grown in these giant greenhouses in a dust-laden, contaminated superfund site of a smelter, a creosote treatment area and a junk yard. The dust consumes our neighborhood and the grow weekly due to the freshly disturbed dirt of the giant and growing greenhouses that have destroyed our community with power consumption and pollution and abuse our water in a drought prone area without concern for our environment and at the cost of our quality of life. Buy ethically produced cannabis, not any grown in Salida, Colorado or you are contributing to the corruption of the industry.