3Fifteen - Grand Rapids Division (Recreational)
Free online ordering!
Pickup until 9pm
Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
3Fifteen - Grand Rapids Division (Recreational)
Leafly member since 2020
ATMdebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
Photos of 3Fifteen - Grand Rapids Division (Recreational)
Show all photos