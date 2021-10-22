Shop the medical menu instead
LOOKING FOR THE MEDICAL MENU?This is the recreational menu.Shop the medical menu instead
374 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
3Fifteen - Hamtramck
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 8
11815 Joseph Campau, Hamtramck, MI
License AU-R-000389
recreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-3pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
Photos of 3Fifteen - Hamtramck
Show all photos