3GCC LLC
Logo for 3GCC LLC
dispensary

3GCC LLC

Rockdale, TX
1245.3 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
3 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

3GCC LLC

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
478 hwy 79, Rockdale, TX
Send a message
Call 737-259-1362
Visit website
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefront

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm

Photos of 3GCC LLC

Promotions at 3GCC LLC

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from 3GCC LLC

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

1 Review of 3GCC LLC

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.