3 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
About this dispensary
3GCC LLC
Leafly member since 2024
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefront
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
Closed
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm
Photos of 3GCC LLC
Promotions at 3GCC LLC
Updates from 3GCC LLC
1 Review of 3GCC LLC
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.