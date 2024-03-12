Logo for 3GCC LLC
dispensary

3GCC LLC

Rockdale, TX
1245.3 miles away
Loading...

1 Review of 3GCC LLC

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
March 12, 2024
3G has the best products around Milam County and surrounding areas. Their flower is top notch and their drink additives are amazing… definitely suggest giving it a try!!