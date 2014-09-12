kaylawesterman08 on July 2, 2019

First I want to start off by recognizing Kevin and Marco for their AMAZING customer service! They were very informative, helpful, and very patient as I asked a bunch of questions (lol). They have an incredible deal for new patients where if you spend $20 you get $15 taken off your order, so therefore that means you can go in and spend $20 and only end up paying $5!! That’s the BEST deal I’ve seen yet! Great selections on flower and very reasonable pricing, some prices on flower are as low as $8 a gram! You can’t beat that price! Best prices in town & quite possibly the best prices in the state of Michigan. The wax is also an amazing price as low as $25 a gram. Edibles are also amazing prices as low as $7. If you want great prices, great product & a great experience then come here as it’s the best dispensary in Michigan, in my opinion! Thank you Kevin and Marco!!