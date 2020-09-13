q........b
Super knowledgeable staff and some great weekend deals. I’ll be going back for some of that platinum white cake ASAP!!!
All flower, concentrates, edibles, prerolls, and accessories on sale this weekend! Sunday Extracts Concentrates 3 for $100 OTD or 5 for $140, Cured Resin Carts $27 OTD, Baller Jars (3.5g) $95, Klik Syringes $40 OTD Sooner Glue Budders & Magma: $23 OTD Sugar/Crumble/Sauce: $25 OTD, Live Resin & Diamonds: $35 OTD or 3 for $100. 1g Hustler Carts & 1g Goodfellas Carts: $20 OTD or 6 for $100 OTD 100mg Kosmik Gummies: $12 OTD or 10 for $100 OTD Mix-n-Match Ounces of any Cake Cannabis Strain $300 OTD. (Comes prepackaged so you get 8 eighths)
Stopped in today to this location for the first time. Picked up an eighth of blue razz and gorilla cake. Boy oh boy! If this is the quality of bud I can expect from this place for the price, I’ll be here at least once a week! Will definitely be back.