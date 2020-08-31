q........b
Super knowledgeable staff and some great weekend deals. I’ll be going back for some of that platinum white cake ASAP!!!
Stopped in today to this location for the first time. Picked up an eighth of blue razz and gorilla cake. Boy oh boy! If this is the quality of bud I can expect from this place for the price, I’ll be here at least once a week! Will definitely be back.