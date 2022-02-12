Recreational Cannabis "curb-side" delivery and Medical Cannabis delivery is what we do. Place order online, if have questions feel free to text us at our listed phone number for fastest response. We we strive to provide the best cannabis and be the best delivery service in Montana. At 406 Organix we believe in superior service, producing great products at very competitive prices. We provide a friendly customer service experience and we offer a wide range of cannabis flower at an affordable cost. 100% Montana owned & operated. It is our goal to provide customers with the best knowledge, information and customer service. Ordering with us is as simple as 1. Checking out our menu 2. placing your order and 3. Picking up your order at our dispensary or allowing our drivers to delver it to your front door!!!