7 Reviews of 406 Organix
a........0
August 24, 2022
Verified Shopper
Fair prices an great customer service
c........3
March 9, 2022
Great customer service ordered online and did pick up they were fast and on point. Loved the Black Bubba and Amnesia Haze tasted and smoked lovely. Definitely be back. Loved that I got printed out pamphlets about my purchase.
C........k
February 20, 2022
Never before have I had such great service! The quality of my product has always been top notch AND they deliver! Kudos!
E........e
February 20, 2022
Quick, easy delivery of great smoke!
K........2
February 17, 2022
They have all kinds of flower. My personal favorites are the amnesia Haze and the Black Bubba. It definitely kicks off the day or night seshes. Absolutely telling a friend.
m........0
February 17, 2022
‘‘Twas a nice Vibe. The smoke itself is tremendous. So nice had to smoke twice. Would definitely pass the word to a friend.
J........5
February 17, 2022
Very welcoming and helpful