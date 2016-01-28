I have been coming to 420 Central since 2016. This is by far the premier medical dispensary in all of Orange County. The storefront and interior is immaculate. As a female patient, I felt very safe. The staff is always knowledgeable. They not only educate you on the genetics of your liking, proper dosing, they take the time to address your ailments and needs. The quality is always top-notch and fresh. I like that they have exotic strains the ones that are hard to come by, the kind you dream about or see in High Times magazine. The budtenders provide test results. Unlike other dispensaries, where you ask them they have to pull out their phone and google it. Seeing is believing. I recommend 420 Central. They are truly the mega-wellness store. Kevin is so thorough and enlightened me. An exceptional team is a reflection of exceptional leadership.