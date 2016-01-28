Let me tell you my perspective about my service as a customer. I been coming to this location since 2016 when they open they are around the corner from me they do deliveries they explain the product and service very well they are super professional I been coming here so much they all know when I call what I want they all know my name they know what I like what strain I love how much I need they make sure I know alll the good stuff before your try some of the good stuff look at the video reviews before you try something that is not one of your flavors they are good at explaining....they actually try most of the fries so they don’t give you fake reviews on weed so they know what they try . I’m always willing to try all there products because it’s wont be bad for the price they sell brands names but they pick the product with no mold and the freshes why would I change my lab . This lab has everything all the time . Yes sometimes I am out of town and I can’t drive to 420 central to the one location they have and I get my service at other labs and makes me miss my lab 420 central. I love watching the Chris Brown Bud cartridges review and wax review they have .i love talking to hailey on the phone because she knows how much dose I like how much cbd I like and thc. She know how much I love indica but when good sativa is worth trying if she tells me get it I get it. Chris brown is awesome my favorite he makes my day every time I see him .