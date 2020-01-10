249 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 132
Show All 35
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$270
All Products
Afgillie Glue by Northwest 7 Point
from Northwest 7 Point
26.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Afgillie Glue
Strain
$202 g
In-store only
Supreme Haze by Northwest 7 Point
from Northwest 7 Point
23%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Supreme Haze
Strain
$202 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chemdawg by BudCo Farms
from Budco Farms
21%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Chemdawg
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Dawg Cookies by The High Road
from The High Road
24.87%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Dawg Cookies
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Matanuska Thunder fuck by The High Road
from The High Road
25.54%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel by MJ Productions
from MJ Productions
23.3%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Acapulco Gold by Altus
from Altus
14.39%
THC
___
CBD
$751 oz
In-store only
Blue Bird by Altus
from Altus
18.39%
THC
___
CBD
$801 oz
In-store only
Purple OG by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
26%
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Adak by Cashmere
from Cashmere
29.93%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Adak
Strain
$202 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Rick James
from Rick James
25.3%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Northern Lights by MJ Productions
from MJ Productions
23.6%
THC
___
CBD
$25¼ oz
In-store only
Golden Ticket by Freya Farm
from Freya Farm
20.99%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ oz
In-store only
Elphinstone by Kiona
from Kiona
23.16%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ogre OG by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by MJ Productions
from MJ Productions
22.3%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Uptown Piff by Kiona
from Kiona
20.54%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip by Freya Farm
from Freya Farm
21.45%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Key Lime Koffee by Freya Farm
from Freya Farm
21.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Key Lime Koffee
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Member Berry by Freya Farm
from Freya Farm
22.69%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blunicorn by Freya Farm
from Freya Farm
21.13%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blunicorn
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Blast by Kiona
from Kiona
20.15%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Blueberry Blast
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Pure Breath by Fire House Productions
from Fire House Productions
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Pure Breath
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison by The High Road
from The High Road
19.38%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Skunk by The High Road
from The High Road
23.48%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Walker by Bulldog Weed
from Bulldog Weed
18.29%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) by Bulldog Weed
from Bulldog Weed
20.47%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Tahoe OG by Bulldog Weed
from Bulldog Weed
18.31%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Tahoe OG
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Glueberry OG by Fire House Productions
from Fire House Productions
27.19%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
SR-71 Purple Kush by Fire House Productions
from Fire House Productions
20.17%
THC
0%
CBD
SR-71 Purple Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Puna Butter by Kiona
from Kiona
19.77%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Puna Butter
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Viper Cookies by Kiona
from Kiona
19.27%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Fire House Productions
from Fire House Productions
25.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lodi Dodi by Soulshine Cannabis
from Soulshine Cannabis
26.93%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Narnia by Soulshine Cannabis
from Soulshine Cannabis
28.85%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Hash Plant by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
25.9%
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream by The High Road
from The High Road
24.6%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Animal Cookies by Northwest Cannabis Solutions
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Monolith by Kiona
from Kiona
19.27%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Triangle Kush by Kiona
from Kiona
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
1234567