stoneyjen651 on August 11, 2018

Watch your dates when purchasing product here. Ask to see the back of product before purchasing. I have gotten product older than I normally prefer to enjoy it. I am picky because I work in the industry. Service is OK. I have had great budtenders and so so ones here. Their location is extremely easy to get to and parking is good. It’s a small barn type store so if more than 3-4 people are in there it gets crowded very fast.