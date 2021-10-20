I don't even know the best place to start with this dispensary! Not only is the outside gorgeous but the inside is even better! They have a cute little boutique when you first walk in. From the time you walk in to the time you walk out it is a great experience. It was the most organized and clean dispensary I have been in. To top it off the bud tenders were so chill and friendly. Never once felt rushed and they answered all of my questions. I would defiantly recommend this to everyone.