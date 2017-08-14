LastOnAnIsland
👍👍✌👌
4.0
9 reviews
Love going into Capital 420! I’m always greeted with a smile and hello! Everyone I’ve talked to about product each person answered and new what they were talking about!!! My experience at two different 420’s have both been extremely knowledgeable and there prices are great and they have awesome deals too!!! CLB
My homies! Always plugging me with extra discounts 😍
Space is way too big for the stock. Staff is distant but friendly. ATMs are annoying with the touch buttons. Great prices, but most of the flower is of mediocre brand, and even the better stuff has been on the shelf way too long. All of the flower bought here on a couple occasions considered "top shelf" were months old, and turned to powder when introduced to a grinder.
Horrible customer service. I bought a cheap glass pipe and came home to find out it didn't work- it had a blockage in the stem. So being that it was only $5 I figured they would exchange the DEFECTIVE item they sold me...but they would not. I shopped here almost every day, and they lost my business over a throw-away pipe. They do have good prices, and good product in general. Their "bud-tenders" are pretty much clueless, but most are. If you shop here just know that they have no interest in customer service. Just another dope dealer, I guess.
Used to shop at their Carpenter location since it first opened but the Capitol location is way closer for me. I've been to other shops out of the area and have always been disappointed. Nothing beats this place. Service always top notch. Helpful without being overbearing. Knowledgeable when you need it. Great selection all the time, new names and classic top notch brands. I send everyone I know to this location.
there were ounces for as low as 35 but now 135 for 13% shit im still going for convienience sake but come on ?!@%$
Been a long time 420 shopper, started at their west Oly location but Capitol is a little closer to home. It feels just as cozy as West but with a selection closer to Carpenter's size (their edibles, pre-rolls, and CBD selections especially stood out to me). Still lower prices than anywhere else with a super friendly and knowledgeable staff to match, this is a great addition to the 420 Family.
Love it here