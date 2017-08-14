milano3434 on March 2, 2019

Horrible customer service. I bought a cheap glass pipe and came home to find out it didn't work- it had a blockage in the stem. So being that it was only $5 I figured they would exchange the DEFECTIVE item they sold me...but they would not. I shopped here almost every day, and they lost my business over a throw-away pipe. They do have good prices, and good product in general. Their "bud-tenders" are pretty much clueless, but most are. If you shop here just know that they have no interest in customer service. Just another dope dealer, I guess.