HJAnslinger on May 17, 2019

We drive down to Huntington occasionally and enjoy the stores there. 420ville is referred to as "the dive" because of it's dicey gas station appearance and dim lighting. Competitor is the "yuppie place", because it is more sanitary, bright and commercial. They both are fun to visit, and they both make me feel rushed. Nobody hurries us, but there is a definite assembly line feel to them. The flower here is not so old it crumbles, like the fake reviewer mentions, but it is usually a bit damp, sometimes with just a tiny hint of mold- never too dry, ever. The quality is generally the same and the prices may be a bit better here. Vape cartridge shoppers should go to 420Ville first. There are some 1G units selling for $35, and the competitor carries primarily the Select brand, which are high quality, but cost $60. Uh, no, I want more than 1. Scruffy older (my age) hippie behind counter isn't as bad as people are writing. He isn't a typical bouncy CS pro and is actually an OK fella, he likely just tires of children. I even got him to laugh once. Don't believe the 1 star reviews, there is some review gamesmanship going on and the crew here is likely a bit less tech-saavy. The other place is a bit better, overall, but we go to both about evenly. I like to look at the tidy little female budtender here, but I digress.. They are jammed on Saturday, get a number and go get lunch. Seriously, we waited 2 1/2 hours one Saturday during holidays. Hopefully when Ontario open up it won't be so long a wait, because the plates are coming from the south. The reason I wrote this, my first review, is because there seems to be an effort to smear 420Ville, which is BS. They earn a 4.2 in my book and the other place gets a 4.4. None of the shops in the eastern part of the state have very good websites. For multi-million dollar enterprises, it is pretty damn weak, IMO. Someone should man the site and update it every few hours. Daily specials seem to always be for the previous day.