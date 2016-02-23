Worman80
awesome staff and shop!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.8
10 reviews
awesome staff and shop!
Loved my experience!!
Great deals and wide selection of product!!!
I first came to this dispensary last year and they have quality products. I’ve tried both HBF and 420ville and all I can say is 420ville has the best cartridges for price and fire nugs for a decent price. Honestly go hear for vapes, shatter and cartridges and go to Hotbox for flower.
We drive down to Huntington occasionally and enjoy the stores there. 420ville is referred to as "the dive" because of it's dicey gas station appearance and dim lighting. Competitor is the "yuppie place", because it is more sanitary, bright and commercial. They both are fun to visit, and they both make me feel rushed. Nobody hurries us, but there is a definite assembly line feel to them. The flower here is not so old it crumbles, like the fake reviewer mentions, but it is usually a bit damp, sometimes with just a tiny hint of mold- never too dry, ever. The quality is generally the same and the prices may be a bit better here. Vape cartridge shoppers should go to 420Ville first. There are some 1G units selling for $35, and the competitor carries primarily the Select brand, which are high quality, but cost $60. Uh, no, I want more than 1. Scruffy older (my age) hippie behind counter isn't as bad as people are writing. He isn't a typical bouncy CS pro and is actually an OK fella, he likely just tires of children. I even got him to laugh once. Don't believe the 1 star reviews, there is some review gamesmanship going on and the crew here is likely a bit less tech-saavy. The other place is a bit better, overall, but we go to both about evenly. I like to look at the tidy little female budtender here, but I digress.. They are jammed on Saturday, get a number and go get lunch. Seriously, we waited 2 1/2 hours one Saturday during holidays. Hopefully when Ontario open up it won't be so long a wait, because the plates are coming from the south. The reason I wrote this, my first review, is because there seems to be an effort to smear 420Ville, which is BS. They earn a 4.2 in my book and the other place gets a 4.4. None of the shops in the eastern part of the state have very good websites. For multi-million dollar enterprises, it is pretty damn weak, IMO. Someone should man the site and update it every few hours. Daily specials seem to always be for the previous day.
Staff is crappy and unfriendly they rush you out the door and have no product knowledge. it sad when the consumer knows more then the shop never go here again.
I will always love coming here! The staff is always friendly and easy to talk to if you're unsure of what you want to get. I never feel rushed when I shop here and I always leave happy.
Overpriced. Anyone who smokes knows they're raping you. It's 50$ an oz in Eugene for mid shelf. If you like this place, it's because the novelty hasn't worn off yet. And if you think it'll be a different story once Ontario is open, you're wrong. They know they have Idaho tourists over a barrel.. prices won't change until people stop coming.
The owners are racist. They make the staff card you more than once and follow you around the showroom. They sell the cheapest products they can find from previous years harvest and sell them for higher prices. You can tell when you touch the buds they immediately turn to dust.
Below average staff and product. Above average prices and disrespect. Friend of mine was recently pick pocketed in front of staff(while handing over purchase money) and the staff just shrugged there sholders. I did try to warn friend but wouldn't listen. Hotbox farms is 3 times the dispensary. Can't wait till Ontario.