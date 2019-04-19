BaristaAndMom on October 25, 2019

This place has such friendly knowledgeable staff. Sam greeted me outside because I was having a hard time finding the place. I believe Jake or Jacob was the guy helped me out with the flower and showed me some different strains. He also showed me a new website for additional information since I was interested healing some alignments I have. They both recommended some ice cream. Which by the way was delicious. I highly recommend this place. It was clean people were nice and had fair prices. Thank you guys for your help and being so friendly and welcoming also not being pushy and just trying to make a sale.