JBUD530
Very nice employees answered all my questions , good quality flower . 5 Stars
4.9
10 reviews
Good deals, outstanding service, weed is good too. Shame they got rid of the dollar prerolls
Amazing friendly customer service with little to no wait. Great products at reasonable prices.
Nice little dispensary, had the pleasure of having Jackie as my budtender. Jackie was very knowledgeable, personable and energetic which made the experience very comfortable and enjoyable for me. Great deals in club, today’s was buy one get one 50% off concentrates, plus I got a discount on a pre-roll.
The very knowledgeable and calm staff was helpful to a newbie like me. As a matter of fact, I was just along to look & learn and didn’t purchase anything. The shop is very clean and organized - great experience.
After disappointing service where I used to go I found 530. I a sold on the quality of their goods and their people. I actually drive more than 70 miles to come here and it is worth every mile and every minute as the goods are top notch and the people are well informed on all of their products! Returning again and again and so should you!
First dispensary I’ve been to. It looked very high quality and the staff were awesome at explaining everything to me. Will definitely return!
Love this place! Always friendly! Good quality flower!! Fast service!!! Thank you for all you do!!
Best dispensary in the area, great
Shocked by the amazing prices and friendly staff. The location is also consistently clean, and they offer additional deals throughout the month. Highly recommend to all