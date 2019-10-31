Follow
580 THC/CBD
580 699 8420
1st Time Customer Discount
First time customers come in and receive a 10% discount on your purchase.
Cannot be used in conjunction with other sales/discount.
All Products
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Cheese
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies n' Cream
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purple
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Stilton
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Jong
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Jong Ill
Strain
$181 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Zauce
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
2%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Lemon OG
from Unknown Brand
17.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Lemon OG
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue #4
from Unknown Brand
16.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
NC Fire
from Unknown Brand
15.4%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
RSO
from 1937 Farms
60%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Mom Bomb Gourmet Sucker
from Unknown Brand
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
1:1 Tincture - Boomer Soomer
from Unknown Brand
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
1:1 Tincture - Blueberry Lemonade
from Unknown Brand
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Brownies
from Unknown Brand
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Brownies
Strain
$20each
In-store only
House Made Pre-Rolls
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Jack Herer
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Chemdawg
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Dog Walker OG
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Mountain Blackberry
from Juce
77.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Blue Zkittles
from Cannawise
93.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Strawnana
from Field of Green
89.7%
THC
2%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Durban Poison
from 1937
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Candyland
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Blueberry Kush
from Field of Green
89.7%
THC
2%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Skywalker OG
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Mimosa
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Zkittles
from Field of Green
89.7%
THC
2%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Juicy Grapefruit
from Juce
77.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
GSC
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Hardcore OG
from 1937 Farms
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Hardcore OG
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
The Word Pain Relief Oil
from Plum Lowco
151.24mg
THC
9.98mg
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$60each
In-store only
CBD Dog Treats
from Hemp Victory Garden
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$30each
In-store only