Crhoover
once again 580 has shown why they are lawtons top dispensary, from the scientific research on paper to the top growers in Oklahoma bringing in two new powerhouses in the thanoz strain, and the kim Jong ILL strain. Witherspoon the thanoz you get an absolutely euphoric high throughout whole body. with the Kim Jong you will be taken back to your early roots in smoking because no matter how much of a tolerance you think you have, this lil Oklahoma grown dandy will take your dome off, dont expect to do much after partaking in this delight
Thank you so much for the great review!! We are always looking to improve our dispensary to meet out customers needs and expectations!! So glad you found a strain that targets your symptoms so effectively. We look forward to your next visit.