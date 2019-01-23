s78.fu76 on October 13, 2019

Pros- Testing, quality, customer service and excellent prices on glass. Cons- Prices are insane, they have gone up considerably over the last year and have never slowed down, even when all the competition has lowered prices on the same products. - the guy who opened it, what happend to him? It changed. - Blended prerolls sold as a premium proudcts, not sure who are fooling but these blends are obnoxious in that I get a text for them being on special for 10$. - Concentrates? I don't understand why you do not stock these products or why you choose to use low budget vape products. It doesn't match your location, prices, atmosphere, flower and glass selection nor your customer bases needs. Overall, I love this place. I just don't shop here, they have high prices, overpriced prerolls and no concentrates. I actually can drive to OKC, and still save money and get quality concentrates and flower. I understand Lawton having some higher costs and lower selection, but it's like they just haven't thought about the future since the original owner disappeared.