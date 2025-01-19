I have been to the store three times and the first two times were wonderful. They have great deals. They’re nice plenty of parking easy to find as long as you have the address. Problem is on my third visit. I got good deals from the bartenders. I’m not complaining about the tenders. They are amazing and excellent and they give good deals. But I am complaining about their website lots of false advertising. I sure hope the BCC doesn’t see it because you guys will not change your false advertise. There are so many dollar deals, but you can’t Click them on. It’s all a big Bb And switch. So when I went there yesterday, Saturday, January 18, 2025 I placed an order online. I couldn’t get a lot of the one dollar deals and that’s fine but they should be able to correct their website and take it down like they said they would but they still haven’t. So when I went there like I said, I got great deals, but then I said how about giving me some swag for my trouble for learning you to all your false advertising and how you’re ripping off people And the blood tender told me who was very nice. She would give it to me but any promotional thing like a hat that says 818 on it has to go through the manager has to OK And there was no manager around and she could not contact him. I thought because Hey I bought a lot of great stuff. Nice stuff wonderful stuff and like I said the bartender is wonderful. It’s the manager but unfortunately, it’s a piece of shit. And I would’ve been about the hat, but the manager has to approve everything or something like that. It was very disappointing not happy at all about that store. I don’t know if I can recommend it to anybody or if I can ever go there but I did tell so many people when I first went there in the second time. It’s a great store except for the fake advertising in the Betta switch very disappointing.